Rackspace Technology provides cloud solutions to IPensions Group
Jul. 06, 2021 10:15 AM ETRackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)RXTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rackspace Technology (RXT -0.8%) has announced that it is providing backbone private cloud infrastructure and security solutions to iPensions Group, supporting its ambitious plan for modern and innovative technology development.
- iPensions Group brings deep technical knowledge and high-calibre service to the pensions sector and provides a range of self-invested personal pensions for UK and non-UK residents.
- The technology-focused enhancements deliver automations for enhancing process digitisation and improving customer journey and experience.
- "From our adaptability to our security, Rackspace Technology is enhancing all our technological operations and, in turn, the overall user experience and confidence.” said Hrishi Kulkarni, Director & Group Chief Technology Officer at iPensions Group.