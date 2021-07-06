Costco rating unchanged at Guggenheim ahead of June sales data

Costco Wholesale
YvanDube/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Despite the likelihood of better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales for Costco Wholesale (COST +0.3%) in September, Guggenheim has reaffirmed the neutral rating on the company citing its valuation as the firm points to EBITDA estimates that lag the consensus.
  • In contrast to double-digit gains in comps recorded in the month before and June 2020, the wholesaler could post adjusted core comparable sales growth of 5% – 7% for June when the company reports its monthly same-store sales figures this week, the analyst John Heinbockel projects.
  • Heinbockel points to Costco’s two-year stacked comparable sales which according to the analyst have remained quite steady while the company benefited last year from a boost to its top line due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Despite one less shopping day in June compared to last year Heinbockel expects the company’s ancillary businesses to be a key variable — particularly gasoline — given the recent rise in gasoline prices and the shift in the Memorial Day holiday.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Cincinnatus Macro Research is neutral on Costco suggesting investors “to consider taking profits or scaling out.”
