Costco rating unchanged at Guggenheim ahead of June sales data
Jul. 06, 2021 10:23 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)COSTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Despite the likelihood of better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales for Costco Wholesale (COST +0.3%) in September, Guggenheim has reaffirmed the neutral rating on the company citing its valuation as the firm points to EBITDA estimates that lag the consensus.
- In contrast to double-digit gains in comps recorded in the month before and June 2020, the wholesaler could post adjusted core comparable sales growth of 5% – 7% for June when the company reports its monthly same-store sales figures this week, the analyst John Heinbockel projects.
- Heinbockel points to Costco’s two-year stacked comparable sales which according to the analyst have remained quite steady while the company benefited last year from a boost to its top line due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Despite one less shopping day in June compared to last year Heinbockel expects the company’s ancillary businesses to be a key variable — particularly gasoline — given the recent rise in gasoline prices and the shift in the Memorial Day holiday.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Cincinnatus Macro Research is neutral on Costco suggesting investors “to consider taking profits or scaling out.”