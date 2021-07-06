Dow Jones, S&P 500 fall as yields tumble, 30-year Treasury dips below 2%
Jul. 06, 2021 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Weak services data is pushing Treasury yields sharply lower and that, in turn, is hitting cyclical stocks.
- The ISM non-manufacturing index fell more than expected in June to 60.1 from a record 64 in May.
- The yield curve is flattening, with the 10-year Treasury yield down 8 basis points to 1.35% and the 30-year down 7 basis points to 1.98% (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT). The 30-year hasn't closed below 2% since mid-February.
- "Another July, another low for US 10y," Albert Edwards, global strategist at Societe Generale, tweets. "After the weaker than expected US ISM-non-man 10y now testing the double bottom low of 1.320% - which is the low in the chart below seen in July 2016 and below 1.38% in July 2012. A break below 1.320% and 0.5% low quickly beckons."
- The Dow Jones (DJI) -0.7% is getting hit the hardest, with Goldman Sachs weighing.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) -0.4% is also lower with 10 of 11 sectors falling. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are the biggest decliners.
- But Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), the one sector in the green, is helping limit damage to the broader market and helping the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.1% hold onto some gains.
- Small-cap stocks are also feeling some pressure, with the Russell 2000 (RTY) testing its 50- and 100-day moving averages.
- Among the megacaps, Tesla and Facebook have turned negative. But Amazon is still outperforming as Jeff Bezos hands the reins to Andy Jassy.