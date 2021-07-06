Williams unveils Wyoming gas JV with Crowheart Energy
Jul. 06, 2021 (WMB)
- Williams (WMB -2%) says it has finalized an upstream joint venture with Crowheart Energy in the Wamsutter field of Wyoming's Greater Green River Basin, which consolidates gas assets including those acquired from BP and Southland into one contiguous footprint.
- The joint venture involves the consolidation of three legacy operating assets consisting of 1.2M net acres, more than 3,500 operating wells and 3K-plus potential development locations.
- Crowheart will operate the parties' consolidated upstream position and Williams will continue to operate and retain full ownership of its midstream assets as well as retain real estate, surface and other rights designed to enable further expansion of midstream and renewable energy opportunities in Wyoming.
- Williams initially will own a 75% stake in the JV, while Crowheart may increase its 25% stake under a development program designed to enhance the value of Williams' midstream assets.
- Last week, Williams raised its gas pipeline marketing footprint to more than 8B cf/day as it closed a deal to acquire Sequent Energy Management.