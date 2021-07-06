Senmiao Technology stock falls after completed rides dip in June
Jul. 06, 2021 11:08 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)AIHSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock slides 3.5% after its proprietary online ride-hailing platform saw the number of completed orders drop ~4% from May, primarily due to a COVID-19 resurgence in Guangzhou.
- The number of drivers completing rides, or active drivers, increased ~2% M/M.
- Total fares paid by riders fell ~3% M/M to $6.19M and 2.07M rides have been completed in June.
- The average monthly growth rate for the number of completed orders and active drivers during the six months ended June 30, 2021, was ~29% and ~28%, respectively.
- Previously, (June 7), Senmiao Technology completed orders rise 20% for May 2021