Senmiao Technology stock falls after completed rides dip in June

Young Asian woman ordering a taxi ride with mobile app on smartphone in the city.
Asia-Pacific Images Studio/E+ via Getty Images

  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock slides 3.5% after its proprietary online ride-hailing platform saw the number of completed orders drop ~4% from May, primarily due to a COVID-19 resurgence in Guangzhou.
  • The number of drivers completing rides, or active drivers, increased ~2% M/M.
  • Total fares paid by riders fell ~3% M/M to $6.19M and 2.07M rides have been completed in June.
  • The average monthly growth rate for the number of completed orders and active drivers during the six months ended June 30, 2021, was ~29% and ~28%, respectively.
  • Previously, (June 7), Senmiao Technology completed orders rise 20% for May 2021
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.