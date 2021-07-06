Khiron Life Sciences slips on announcing terms of securities offering

  • Medical cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF -15.9%) has revealed the terms of its previously announced overnight marketed offering.
  • The company will offer 27.43M units at a price of $0.45 a unit in a private placement, with expected gross proceeds of $12.34M. Each unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.75/share expiring on November 26, 2025.
  • A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners and ATB Capital Markets are serving as the lead placement agent and co-placement agent, respectively.
  • Closing date is on or around July 8.
  • Net proceeds will be used for future acquisitions; capital expenditures; general corporate and working capital purposes.
