Khiron Life Sciences slips on announcing terms of securities offering
Jul. 06, 2021 11:09 AM ETKhiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRNF)KHRNFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Medical cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF -15.9%) has revealed the terms of its previously announced overnight marketed offering.
- The company will offer 27.43M units at a price of $0.45 a unit in a private placement, with expected gross proceeds of $12.34M. Each unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.75/share expiring on November 26, 2025.
- A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners and ATB Capital Markets are serving as the lead placement agent and co-placement agent, respectively.
- Closing date is on or around July 8.
- Net proceeds will be used for future acquisitions; capital expenditures; general corporate and working capital purposes.