AMG partners with Parnassus Investments to accelerate ESG investing
Jul. 06, 2021 11:35 AM ETAffiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)AMGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images
- Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) rise 5.8% after agreeing to acquire a majority equity interest in Parnassus Investments, an environmental, social, and governance-focused asset manager.
- After the closing of the transaction, Parnassus partners will continue to own a substantial portion of the equity of the firm and direct its day-to-day operations consistent with AMG's partnership approach to preserve the operating and investment independence of AMG affiliates.
- AMG expects the Parnassus investment will contribute ~$70M to adjusted EBITDA and $1.30 to economic earnings per share in 2022. The transaction will be funded with existing corporate resources.
- The investment will bring AMG's ESG-dedicated AUM to ~$80B, and assets under management incorporating ESG factors into the investment process to ~$600B.
- "As our third Affiliate wholly dedicated to responsible and impact investing, AMG's partnership with Parnassus further enhances our strategic participation in ESG investing," says Jay Horgen, president and CEO of AMG.
- Parnassus's investment process won't change as a result of the AMG partnership.
- The closing of the transaction also represents Parnassus's transition from founder Jerome Dodson, who retired in 2020, to its next generation of leadership. Dodson and his family will no longer retain any ownership of Parnassus.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the transaction is expected to close during the second half of this year.
- Earlier, Blackstone to acquire Sphera to bolster ESG investments