Cybin inks collaboration agreement with Greenbrook

  • Cybin (OTCQB:CLXPF +5.1%) has entered into an exclusive research and development collaboration agreement with TMS NeuroHealth Centers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenbrook TMS (GBNH -0.0%).
  • Pursuant to the agreement, Cybin and Greenbrook will work together to establish Mental Health Centers of Excellence for the purpose of facilitating research and development of innovative psychedelic compound-based therapeutics for patients suffering from depression.
  • Specific projects to be pursued at the centers will look at: furthering clinical research of the psychedelic compounds in Cybin’s development pipeline; facilitating recruitment of clinical trial participants for upcoming trials, among others.
  • Cybin had selected social anxiety disorder (“SAD”) and generalized anxiety disorder (“GAD”) as the initial target indications for its proprietary psychedelic molecule CYB004, last month.
