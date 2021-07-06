Medley Management stock halted, news pending (updated)
Jul. 06, 2021 11:18 AM ETMedley Management Inc. (MDLY), MDLX, MDLQMDLQ, MDLX, MDLYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Trading of Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) stock is halted by NYSE at 11:09 AM ET due to news pending.
- Also halted is Medley LLC 6.875% senior notes due 2026 (NYSE:MDLX) and Medley LLC 7.25% notes due 2024 (NYSE:MDLQ).
- As of 10:57 AM ET, MDLY shares were up 1.7%.
- Update at 3:17 PM ET: MDLY shares and the notes are still halted. Note that on June 24, the company submitted an SEC filing disclosing that Howard Laiao, its CEO and chief investment officer resigned, as did its president, Dean Crowe, and its chief operating officer, David Richards.
- The company hasn't named any replacements. All three, though, retain their roles at Medley LLC.