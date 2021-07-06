Agenus receives $200M payment as part of agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb
Jul. 06, 2021 11:40 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), AGENBMY, AGENBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Agenus (AGEN -2.2%) has received a $200M upfront payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -1.0%) as part of the closing of a license agreement for Agenus' bispecific antibody AGEN1777.
- AGEN1777, in late preclinical development, is designed to target major inhibitory receptors expressed on T and NK cells to enhance anti-tumor activity.
- Phase 1 dosing is expected to begin in Q3.
- The FDA also approved an IND application for AGEN1777.
- Agenus is also eligible for up to $1.36B in milestone payments under its deal with Bristol.
- After the agreement was announced in May, Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers wrote that Agenus is a strong buy because it is on a "path to become a pharma powerhouse."