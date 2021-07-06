Black Iron raises C$10M via equity offering
Jul. 06, 2021
- Black Iron (OTCPK:BKIRF +6.3%) has priced its marketed public offering of 25M common shares at C$0.40/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~C$10M.
- The offering will be made in each of the provinces of Canada on a "best efforts" agency basis by Canaccord Genuity (the "Agent") as lead agent and sole bookrunner.
- Agents' over-allotment is an additional 15% shares sold under the offering.
- Net proceeds will be used for (a) the completion of a feasibility study for the company's shymanivske iron ore project, (b) the completion of an environmental and social impact assessment, (c) paying for a portion of the relocation and construction of a new Ukrainian military firing range and ammunition depot to secure access to land required for the company's shymanivske iron ore project, and (d) working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is July 20.
