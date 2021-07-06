Amazon launches at-home COVID-19 tests
Jul. 06, 2021 11:26 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Amazon (AMZN +3.7%) launches its at-home COVID-19 test kits for customers.
- The Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit DTC has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. The kits are processed by Amazon's in-house laboratory using the RT-PCR method, a type of nucleic acid amplification test. The CDC considers laboratory NAAT testing the "gold standard" for clinical diagnostic detection of COVID-19.
- The kits are available for $39.99 for U.S. Amazon users aged 18 years and older. A prescription isn't required.
- Other Amazon news today: Amazon stock price climbs after Jeff Bezos leaves CEO seat