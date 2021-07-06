Amazon launches at-home COVID-19 tests

Jul. 06, 2021

  • Amazon (AMZN +3.7%) launches its at-home COVID-19 test kits for customers.
  • The Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit DTC has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. The kits are processed by Amazon's in-house laboratory using the RT-PCR method, a type of nucleic acid amplification test. The CDC considers laboratory NAAT testing the "gold standard" for clinical diagnostic detection of COVID-19.
  • The kits are available for $39.99 for U.S. Amazon users aged 18 years and older. A prescription isn't required.
