MSC Industrial Direct Q3 Earnings Preview
Jul. 06, 2021 11:28 AM ETMSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th, before market open
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $848.61M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.