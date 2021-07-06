Daqo New Energy to price IPO of major unit on July 9
Jul. 06, 2021 11:31 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)DQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Daqo New Energy (DQ +4.9%) soars after major operational subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo's updated IPO prospectus and IPO timetable was published by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
- According to the updated prospectus and timetable, Xinjiang Daqo plans to issue 300M shares, representing ~15.5% of total shares outstanding after the IPO, whose pricing is expected to be confirmed by the Shanghai Stock Exchange on July 9 and final IPO results to be announced on July 19.
- Daqo New Energy owns 95.6% equity interest of Xinjiang Daqo, whose revenues and net income comprise a majority of the company's overall totals.
- Daqo shares are "historically cheap," although negative sentiment over Xinjiang province, where Daqo's polysilicon plant resides, could hurt shares, Investing Hobo writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.