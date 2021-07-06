Agriculture ETFs & ETNs slide as the Ag Economy Barometer falls for the second month in a row
- As the markets progress in Tuesday's trading session, the investment community can note that the agriculture space as a whole is trading to the downside as wheat, soybean, and corn futures are all negative, -5.11%, -4.86%, and -5.84%, respectively.
- For the second month in a row, the Ag Economy Barometer worsened, falling to a reading of 137, which was 21 points below the previous month and the lowest Ag producer sentiment reading since July 2020.
- James Mintert, the barometer's principal investigator and director of Purdue University's Center for Commercial Agriculture, stated the following:
- "Farmers expect their input costs to rise much more rapidly in the year ahead than they have over the last decade contributing to their concerns about their farm finances. Among corn and soybean producers nearly one-half expect to see farmland cash rental rates rise over the next year and among those who expect rates to rise, there is an expectation that rates will rise sharply."
- Mintert continued with: "Farms that normally hire non-family labor reported more difficulty in hiring labor this year than in 2020 which also contributed to some producers' anxiety."
- For members of the investment community that would like to learn more about the agriculture space, see below a handful of ETFs, ETNs, and traditional funds, along with their daily price action.
- ETFs, ETNs & Traditional Funds: Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DBA) -2.72%, Teucrium Corn ETF (NYSEARCA:CORN) -7.07%, Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) -5.53%, Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) -4.74%, and MLCX Grains Index - Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) -6.95%.
- In other commodity-related news, gold has risen back above $1,800/oz and has hit a three-week high.