Singaporean education platform Genius Group files for $49M IPO

Jul. 06, 2021 11:57 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Singapore-based Genius Group (GNUS.RC) has filed to raise up to $49M in an initial public offering.
  • Genius Group is an entrepreneur education technology company with approximately 1.8M students in 200 countries spanning all age groups.
  • Pricing terms were not disclosed.
  • Net proceeds will be used for acquisitions, working capital, and general corporate purposes. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
  • The company has filed confidentially on April 6, 2021. It has not yet selected an exchange or symbol.
  • Founded in 2015, Genius Group recorded $24.2M in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. A quick look at the company's financial growth past three years:
