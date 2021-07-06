Pomona Acquisition prices $50M SPAC IPO on Nasdaq
Jul. 06, 2021 12:34 PM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pomona Acquisition, a Cayman Islands-registered special purpose acquisition company, has priced its initial public offering of 5M investment units at $10 per share, as per the SEC filing.
- Underwriters' overallotment option is to purchase up to an additional 0.75M units.
- Each unit comprises of a Class A ordinary shares and 0.5 of redeemable warrant, exercisable as a whole to purchase additional share at $11.50 per share.
- Units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PMACU". Shares and warrants will be listed separately, under the ticker symbol "PMAC" and "PMACW", respectively.
- Further in a private placement concurrent to the offering, the company's sponsor Pomona Acquisition LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company, has agreed to purchase an aggregate 3,000,000 warrants, each exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
- The company says its initial shareholders currently own 1,437,500 Class B ordinary shares, up to 187,500 of which are subject to forfeiture depending on the extent to which the underwriter’s over-allotment option is exercised.