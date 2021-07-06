Beyond Meat stock drops after CFRA downgrades to Hold after 30% rally
Jul. 06, 2021 12:34 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)BYNDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock falls 3.8% after CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram downgrades the maker of plant-based meat substitutes to Hold from Buy after a 30%+ rally in the past two months reflects a more balanced risk/reward profile.
- Lowers 2021 loss per share estimate to $1.24 from $1.15; says Q2 bottom line may miss expectations due to transportation and labor costs, lower price realization, increased fixed overhead, and a ramp up in marketing expenses for its Beyond Burger 3.0.
- Consensus for Q2 is a 21 cent loss per share; CFRA's estimate is for a 33 cent loss.
- "That said, we remain confident on the long-term growth story, believing that plant-based meat will rapidly grow in the coming years, and that BYND can remain a leader due to well-executed R&D and marketing strategies," Sundaram wrote in a note to clients.
- The Hold rating is still more optimistic than the Very Bearish Quant rating, which assigns poor grades for Value, Profitability, and Revisions. The average SA Author's rating is Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).
- SA contributor Gunner Laine Hardy remains Bullish on BYND, citing its strong short-term financial position, low trailing twelve-month cash burn, and strong revenue growth.