Yandex, Grubhub enter multi-year partnership for US college campus deliveries
Jul. 06, 2021 Yandex N.V. (YNDX)
- Yandex Self-Driving Group (NASDAQ:YNDX), a developer of autonomous vehicles, has signed a multi-year partnership with online food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub. Under the partnership, Grubhub will use Yandex autonomous delivery robots to expand its food delivery capabilities on US college campuses, including areas deliverable only on foot.
- Grubhub and Yandex will begin rolling out autonomous robot deliveries at select campuses from fall 2021. The food delivery platform has partnerships with more than 250 college campuses to enable students to access on- and off-campus restaurants and meal plans.
- Dmitry Polishchuk, Chief Executive Officer of Yandex, commented, "We are delighted to deploy dozens of our rovers, taking the next step in actively commercializing our self-driving technology in different markets across the globe."
- Yandex's autonomous delivery robots are capable of navigtating pedestrian areas, crosswalks, pavements and areas typically not accessible by car. Its robotic delivery service has been fully integrated into Grubhub's Grubhub app, alerting the customer as the rover approaches its destination.
- Press Release