Welbilt gains after Ali Group raises takeover offer to $24/share

Jul. 06, 2021 1:07 PM ETWelbilt, Inc. (WBT), MIDDMIDD, WBTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Welbilt Canada sign on the building in Mississauga, On, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) rose 6.9% after confirming earlier that Ali Group submitted a revised all-cash $24/share proposal for the company, up from an earlier offer of $23.
  • Welbilt said it's board is now "carefully evaluating" the revised unsolicited proposal from Ali Group and will decide which course of action is best for holders, according to a statement. Welbilt's board hasn't made any determination as to whether the revised offers constitutes a "company superior proposal" under its deal agreement with Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD).
  • The Ali Group proposal contained a so-called “hell or high water” provision, which requires Ali Group to take all actions necessary, including divestitures, to obtain antitrust approvals for a deal.
  • Welbilt is trading at $24.77, above the revised $24/share bid and $21.47 share current deal with Middleby, indicating that some investors may think there may be a bidding war.
  • ‎Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor to Welbilt. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is serving as legal counsel.
  • Earlier, Middleby releases Q2 preliminary estimates beating consensus revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.