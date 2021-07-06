Welbilt gains after Ali Group raises takeover offer to $24/share
Jul. 06, 2021 1:07 PM ETWelbilt, Inc. (WBT), MIDDMIDD, WBTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) rose 6.9% after confirming earlier that Ali Group submitted a revised all-cash $24/share proposal for the company, up from an earlier offer of $23.
- Welbilt said it's board is now "carefully evaluating" the revised unsolicited proposal from Ali Group and will decide which course of action is best for holders, according to a statement. Welbilt's board hasn't made any determination as to whether the revised offers constitutes a "company superior proposal" under its deal agreement with Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD).
- The Ali Group proposal contained a so-called “hell or high water” provision, which requires Ali Group to take all actions necessary, including divestitures, to obtain antitrust approvals for a deal.
- Welbilt is trading at $24.77, above the revised $24/share bid and $21.47 share current deal with Middleby, indicating that some investors may think there may be a bidding war.
- Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor to Welbilt. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is serving as legal counsel.
- Earlier, Middleby releases Q2 preliminary estimates beating consensus revenue.