Credit Suisse continues to lose senior executives after Archegos disaster - WSJ

Jul. 06, 2021 1:13 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)EVR, LAZ, JPM, BCS, CSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments

Credit Suisse headquarters on Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland
thamerpic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Credit Suisse (CS -2.0%) senior bankers are continuing to exit to competitors, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter, in the months after Archegos Capital's collapse cost the Swiss bank ~$5.5B.
  • In Credit Suisse's investment bank, Eric Federman, co-head of the media and telecom team, is heading to Barclays (BCS -1.3%); Brian McCabe, who was head of global energy, is going to JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.2%); Spyros Svoronos, co-head of global industrials team in the Americas, heads to Lazard (LAZ -2.0%); and Brad David, who works with private equity firms will join Evercore (EVR -1.5%).
  • More than 10 bankers in the U.S. investment bank had already been poached by competitors, the WSJ said.
  • Credit Suisse investment banking head Brian Chin left the firm as part of a broader management reshuffle soon after Archegos implosion rocked the bank.
