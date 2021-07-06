Clerk partners with Meredith to optimize store performance
- A retail technology company, Clerk announces merchandising partnership with Meredith (MDP -1.1%) to help manage their publications in over 15,000 stores per quarter.
- Over the last 4 years, Clerk has run store audits for national CPG companies such as their work with a major candy brand that identified a 14% sales growth opportunity from out-of-stock improvements.
- "Every second of every day, a customer purchases a Meredith magazine at retail. This innovative partnership with Clerk helps us ensure consumers have convenient and reliable access to the leading magazine brands they know and trust." said Cort LaMee, Meredith Chief Customer Officer and EVP of Sales & Logistics.
