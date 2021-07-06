Kraton jumps on report it's exploring sale of the company

Jul. 06, 2021

Recycled plastic granules
aykuterd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kraton (NYSE:KRA) soared 14% on a report that it's exploring a sale.
  • Kraton is considering sale or other options with advice from JPMorgan, according to a Reuters report. The polymer maker has received interest from peers and private equity firms.
  • Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products.
  • Kraton's market cap is just over $1B.
  • Kraton's short interest is 4.3% of float.
