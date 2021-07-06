Janet Yellen will push for global minimum tax rate over 15% - Reuters

Jul. 06, 2021 2:08 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor26 Comments

White House Press Secretary Psaki Holds Media Briefing With Treasury Secretary Yellen
Alex Wong/Getty Images News

  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will urge her G20 counterparts to back a global minimum corporate tax rate above the 15% floor agreed to by 130 countries last week, Reuters reports, citing U.S. Treasury officials.
  • Last month, Group of Seven finance ministers committed to adopt a global minimum tax rate of at least 15%. A rate decision isn't expected until later stages of OECD negotiations, the officials said.
  • The Treasury officials also told Reuters they plan to clarify that a new digital levy expected to be proposed by the European Commission in weeks ahead isn't consistent with EU commitments to the OECD framework that was signed last week.
  • The OECD agreement requires elimination of digital services taxes in exchange for reallocating some taxing rights on large, high-profit multinational firms to the countries where they sell product and services vs. the countries where the firms' headquarters or intellectual property reside.
  • The White House has been pushing to raise the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% currently and the minimum tax on American-based companies' foreign profits to 21% from 10.5%.

  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.