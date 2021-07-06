Janet Yellen will push for global minimum tax rate over 15% - Reuters
Jul. 06, 2021 2:08 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will urge her G20 counterparts to back a global minimum corporate tax rate above the 15% floor agreed to by 130 countries last week, Reuters reports, citing U.S. Treasury officials.
- Last month, Group of Seven finance ministers committed to adopt a global minimum tax rate of at least 15%. A rate decision isn't expected until later stages of OECD negotiations, the officials said.
- The Treasury officials also told Reuters they plan to clarify that a new digital levy expected to be proposed by the European Commission in weeks ahead isn't consistent with EU commitments to the OECD framework that was signed last week.
- The OECD agreement requires elimination of digital services taxes in exchange for reallocating some taxing rights on large, high-profit multinational firms to the countries where they sell product and services vs. the countries where the firms' headquarters or intellectual property reside.
- The White House has been pushing to raise the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% currently and the minimum tax on American-based companies' foreign profits to 21% from 10.5%.
