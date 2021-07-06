American Honda sales up 33.4% in June and +65.7% in Q2

  • Honda (HMC -1.2%) reports U.S. total sales rose 33.4% Y/Y to 153.122 units in June. Q2 sales expanded 65.7% Y/Y to 486,419 units.
  • Car sales +33.3% Y/Y and trucks sales +33.5% Y/Y for the month.
  • Quarterly car sales up 54.4% and trucks sales up 73.9%.
  • Sales in the Honda division +33.6% Y/Y to 137,238 units in June: Cars +29.6% Y/Y and Trucks +36.6% Y/Y.
  • Acura sales for the month +31.6% Y/Y to 18,152 units: Cars +92.6% and Trucks +14.1%.
  • Acura SUV sales top 10,000 units in June, as strong demand for all-new MDX eclipses supply.
