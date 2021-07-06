Meme stock surge pushes Exela, Bsquare stocks higher

Reddit, Spotify, Podcasts and other cellphone Apps on iPhone screen
stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • A new wave of social media attention has carried a group of meme stocks to another rally.
  • Business process automation company Exela (XELA +38.3%) sparked renewed interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets with six mentions in a 24-hour period, according to Quiver Quantitative data. Digital experience solutions provider Bridgeline Digital (BLIN +42.1%) had five mentions
  • Satellite communications company Orbsat (OSAT +68.6%) and IoT software company Bsquare (BSQR +79.6%) were among the most popular names trending on Stocktwits.
  • Frequent meme stock Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS +50.0%) catches a momentum tailwind from the group.
  • Related: Marin Software, Wish stocks see green amid rocky meme trading
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.