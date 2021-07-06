Meme stock surge pushes Exela, Bsquare stocks higher
Jul. 06, 2021 3:37 PM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)PBTS, BSQR, OSAT, BLIN, XELABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor18 Comments
- A new wave of social media attention has carried a group of meme stocks to another rally.
- Business process automation company Exela (XELA +38.3%) sparked renewed interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets with six mentions in a 24-hour period, according to Quiver Quantitative data. Digital experience solutions provider Bridgeline Digital (BLIN +42.1%) had five mentions
- Satellite communications company Orbsat (OSAT +68.6%) and IoT software company Bsquare (BSQR +79.6%) were among the most popular names trending on Stocktwits.
- Frequent meme stock Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS +50.0%) catches a momentum tailwind from the group.
- Related: Marin Software, Wish stocks see green amid rocky meme trading