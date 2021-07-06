Biden ramping up vaccination efforts, focusing on adolescents, pediatricians, and workplaces
- President Biden is renewing a push to boost vaccinations in the country by focusing on efforts to vaccinate adolescents against COVID-19, as well as provide more shots to pediatricians, doctor's offices and workplaces.
- Biden expressed concern that millions of unvaccinated Americans remain at risk due to the spread of the delta variant of the virus.
- The ramp-up comes as the the president did not achieve his goal of having at least 70% of the US population receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. The figure was 67% on Independence Day.
- However, the president today said that the country would have about 160M people fully vaccinated in the coming days.
- By providing more shots to pediatricians, Biden believes more adolescents can get vaccinated before they return to school. In addition, there will be a push to increase mobile vaccinations and worksite vaccinations.
