Biden ramping up vaccination efforts, focusing on adolescents, pediatricians, and workplaces

Jul. 06, 2021 3:56 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), JNJ, MRNA, PFEBNTX, AZN, JNJ, MRNA, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor99 Comments

President Biden Delivers Remarks On COVID-19 Response And State Of Vaccinations
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • President Biden is renewing a push to boost vaccinations in the country by focusing on efforts to vaccinate adolescents against COVID-19, as well as provide more shots to pediatricians, doctor's offices and workplaces.
  • Biden expressed concern that millions of unvaccinated Americans remain at risk due to the spread of the delta variant of the virus.
  • The ramp-up comes as the the president did not achieve his goal of having at least 70% of the US population receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. The figure was 67% on Independence Day.
  • However, the president today said that the country would have about 160M people fully vaccinated in the coming days.
  • By providing more shots to pediatricians, Biden believes more adolescents can get vaccinated before they return to school. In addition, there will be a push to increase mobile vaccinations and worksite vaccinations.
  • Vaccine makers in afternoon trading: Pfizer (PFE -1.2%), BioNTech(BNTX -4.6%), Moderna (MRNA -0.2%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.9%), and AstraZeneca (AZN -1.5%).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.