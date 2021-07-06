Conyers Park III Acquisition proposes $350M initial offering
Jul. 06, 2021 4:15 PM ETConyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (CPAA)CPAABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SPAC, Conyers Park III Acquisition (CPAA) proposes an initial 35M units at $10.00 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $350M.
- Units, Common stock and warrants to trade under the symbol 'CPAAU', 'CPAA' and 'CPAAW' respectively.
- Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. and Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. are prior blank check companies’ business combinations with Atkins Nutritionals in 2017 and with Advantage Solutions in 2020.
- Management team is led by James M. Kilts and David J. West, co-CEOs.
- Mr. Kilts served as Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of The Gillette Company.
- Source