Conyers Park III Acquisition proposes $350M initial offering

  • SPAC, Conyers Park III Acquisition (CPAA) proposes an initial 35M units at $10.00 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $350M.
  • Units, Common stock and warrants to trade under the symbol 'CPAAU', 'CPAA' and 'CPAAW' respectively.
  • Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. and Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. are prior blank check companies’ business combinations with Atkins Nutritionals in 2017 and with Advantage Solutions in 2020.
  • Management team is led by James M. Kilts and David J. West, co-CEOs.
  • Mr. Kilts served as Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of The Gillette Company.
  • Source
