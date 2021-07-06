MingZhu Logistics rises post-market after announcing non-binding MOU with CheYi Network
Jul. 06, 2021 4:20 PM ETMingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)YGMZBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- China-based trucking services provider MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is trading 26.17% higher post-market on announcing a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire a controlling equity interest in Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co.
- Established in December 2015, CheYi Network is an integrated online car-hailing and driver management services company. It started off as a comprehensive automobile service platform, offering a a full range of services to the automotive industry. The company has developed an integrated business platform with over 6,000 vehicles and drivers for ride hailing services under management.
- The proposed deal directly aligns with MingZhu's acquisition strategy, which includes adding financially accretive, best-of-breed companies and products.
- "We view this business as a perfect fit for us and think it will serve as a centerpiece of our diversification strategy, which we plan to actively invest in and build upon, " commented Jinlong Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MingZhu Logistics.
- The deal is subject to further due diligence by the parties and negotiation and execution of definitive documents, including a share exchange or similar agreements, and the determination of a definitive price and other related documentation to complete the transaction.