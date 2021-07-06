MingZhu Logistics rises post-market after announcing non-binding MOU with CheYi Network

  • China-based trucking services provider MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is trading 26.17% higher post-market on announcing a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire a controlling equity interest in Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co.
  • Established in December 2015, CheYi Network is an integrated online car-hailing and driver management services company. It started off as a comprehensive automobile service platform, offering a a full range of services to the automotive industry. The company has developed an integrated business platform with over 6,000 vehicles and drivers for ride hailing services under management.
  • The proposed deal directly aligns with MingZhu's acquisition strategy, which includes adding financially accretive, best-of-breed companies and products.
  • "We view this business as a perfect fit for us and think it will serve as a centerpiece of our diversification strategy, which we plan to actively invest in and build upon, " commented Jinlong Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MingZhu Logistics.
  • The deal is subject to further due diligence by the parties and negotiation and execution of definitive documents, including a share exchange or similar agreements, and the determination of a definitive price and other related documentation to complete the transaction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.