TechnipFMC wins 'significant' integrated EPCI contract for Ghana project

Jul. 06, 2021 4:33 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)FTIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Jackup Offshore Oil Rig
shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.