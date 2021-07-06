TechnipFMC wins 'significant' integrated EPCI contract for Ghana project
Jul. 06, 2021 4:33 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)FTIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it was awarded a "significant" integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Tullow Oil for the Jubilee South East development offshore Ghana; the company defines a "significant" contract as $75M-$250M.
- The contract covers supply and offshore installation of all major subsea equipment, including manifolds and associated controls, flexible risers and flowlines, umbilicals and subsea structures.
- At the pre-tendering stage, TechnipFMC utilized its Subsea Studio digital solutions to help optimize field layout.
- TechnipFMC fell 6.2% in today's trading, dropping alongside rude oil and other energy stocks following the breakdown in OPEC+ talks.