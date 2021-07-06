Western Copper and Gold to raise up to C$8M in private placement financing
Jul. 06, 2021
- Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) has entered into a private placement agreement with RBC Capital Markets and Cormark Securities to sell up to C$8M in flow-through shares offering.
- The offering comprises of 2.67M shares priced at C$3 per flow-through share. It further includes agents' cash fee of 6% of the gross proceeds.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for expenses relating to its casino project in Yukon Territory.
- Offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021.
