Hot Stocks: FEYE, CYBR, PANW rally on ransomware attack; oil drives declines in HAL, FANG, RIG; AMZN sets record close

  • As traders got back to work after the three-day holiday weekend, some major macro themes dominated trading on Tuesday. One of these related to security, as news of a major ransomware attack sparked gains in FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).
  • Meanwhile, a drop in oil prices sparked a sell-off in shares of major oil and gas-related firms. This included Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), which all lost notable ground during Tuesday's session.
  • Among news-driven moves, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) were among the most high profile. The tech giants found themselves in the spotlight after the Pentagon canceled the controversial $10B JEDI contract.
  • Meme stocks made their presence known on Tuesday as well. Satellite communications firm Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) and IoT software company BSquare (NASDAQ:BSQR) both posted substantial gains after becoming the most popular names trending on Stocktwits.
  • Over the weekend, a ransomware attack launched by Russia-linked hackers known as REvil impacted up to 1,500 organizations. On the news, FireEye and CyberArk both climbed around 4.3%, while Palo Alto advanced 5.1%.
  • Crude jumped to nearly $77 early in Tuesday's session, driven by news that OPEC talks on a possible production increase had broken down. However, oil prices quickly turned negative. August WTI (CL1:COM) eventually finished lower by nearly 2% at $73.69.
  • Oil-related names followed the commodity lower. RIG retreated 7.7%, FANG declined 7%, HAL dropped 6.5% and OXY fell 6.4%.
  • News broke Tuesday that the Pentagon was canceling the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, a $10B cloud deal that sparked a sparring match between MSFT and AMZN. Microsoft had beaten out Amazon Web Services for the original deal in 2019.
  • The Defense Department will now solicit proposals for a replacement contract.
  • MSFT was little moved on the news. Meanwhile, AMZN jumped nearly 4.7%. The advance, which came on Andy Jassy's first day replacing Jeff Bezos as CEO, took AMZN to a new closing high.
  • Checking in on Tuesday's big meme-driven winners, OSAT jumped 54%, while BSQR rallied more about 77%.
