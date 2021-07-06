Immersion stock pops after upside preliminary FQ2 results
Jul. 06, 2021
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares gain 9.5% after hours after guiding for fiscal Q2 revenue of $10.5-11M (consensus: $8.6M), non-GAAP EPS of $0.22-0.23 (consensus: $0.66), and operating expenses of $3.9-4.3M.
- “We finished the first half of 2021 with strong momentum in our business, delivering sequential and year-over-year growth while continuing to innovate. I’m excited to capitalize on this momentum and look forward to providing a more comprehensive update in our upcoming earnings call," says interim CEO Jared Smith.
- Recent news: Immersion renews license with Asus for TouchSense