Immersion stock pops after upside preliminary FQ2 results

Jul. 06, 2021 5:14 PM ETImmersion Corporation (IMMR)IMMRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Sony PlayStation 5 console and games
Girts Ragelis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares gain 9.5% after hours after guiding for fiscal Q2 revenue of $10.5-11M (consensus: $8.6M), non-GAAP EPS of $0.22-0.23 (consensus: $0.66), and operating expenses of $3.9-4.3M.
  • “We finished the first half of 2021 with strong momentum in our business, delivering sequential and year-over-year growth while continuing to innovate. I’m excited to capitalize on this momentum and look forward to providing a more comprehensive update in our upcoming earnings call," says interim CEO Jared Smith.
  • Recent news: Immersion renews license with Asus for TouchSense
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.