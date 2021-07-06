US Foods appoints new information and digital head

Unrecognizable supermarket aisle as background estherpoon/iStock via Getty Images

  • US Foods (NYSE:USFD) appoints John Tonnison as Executive VP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, effective July 12, 2021.
  • He will report to Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano.
  • Most recently, Tonnison served as Executive Vice President and CIO at Tech Data Corporation.
  • JT joins the executive team with more than 30 years of extensive experience leveraging technology to foster innovation, improve operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional service to customers. He will be instrumental in driving our information technology vision forward as we deliver on our commitment to bring US Foods customers best-in-class digital commerce solutions.” said Pietro Satriano, Chairman and CEO.
