Vaccines offer ‘best of both worlds’ for people who had COVID-19: former FDA chief

Jul. 06, 2021 5:17 PM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has highlighted the benefit of COVID-19 vaccination in people who were previously infected with the virus.
  • Noting the reason to get vaccinated as “twofold,” Gottlieb said: “one, we believe the vaccine provides a more durable and broader immunity, so it’s going to protect you better against the variants,” referring to the highly contagious Delta variant.
  • “Two, if you’ve been previously infected and even if you get a single dose of the vaccine — forget getting both doses of the vaccine, just a single dose of the vaccine — you get a very robust immune response.”
  • “It’s sort of the best of both worlds if you’ve been previously infected and you get vaccinated,” Gottlieb who serves on the board of COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer explained.
  • According to the latest data from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), currently, 67.1% of the U.S. population over the age of 18 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
  • The White House has missed a key target to inoculate at least 70% of all U.S. adults by June 04 as the vaccination drive slowed gradually.
