Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine considers a sale - WSJ

Jul. 06, 2021

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by actress Reese Witherspoon, is weighing its options including a sale of the company, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • It could draw up to $1B in a deal.
  • That strategic exploration began in earnest after the company received interest from multiple suitors, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to the report.
  • AT&T (NYSE:T) has a stake in Hello Sunshine that it obtained through its purchase of Otter Media. And Emerson Collective, founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, also has a stake.
  • It's known for producing some prestige cable drama series, including Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show (currently an exclusive program on Apple TV Plus).
