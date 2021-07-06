Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine considers a sale - WSJ
Jul. 06, 2021 5:23 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), AAPLT, AAPLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Hello Sunshine, the media company founded by actress Reese Witherspoon, is weighing its options including a sale of the company, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- It could draw up to $1B in a deal.
- That strategic exploration began in earnest after the company received interest from multiple suitors, including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to the report.
- AT&T (NYSE:T) has a stake in Hello Sunshine that it obtained through its purchase of Otter Media. And Emerson Collective, founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, also has a stake.
- It's known for producing some prestige cable drama series, including Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show (currently an exclusive program on Apple TV Plus).