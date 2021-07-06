Hailiang Education partners with Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
- Education and management services provider in China, Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) enters a strategic cooperation agreement with Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology on July 1, 2021.
- Hikvision is one of the world's leading IoT solution and big data service providers with video as its core competency.
- Both parties will further develop the xompany's "Smart Campus System", combining of the company's school-operating experience and Hikvision's video technology expertise.
