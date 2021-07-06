Grupo Aeroportuario' passengers traffic continues to decline due to COVID-19 travel restriction

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) has reported a 5.1% decline in its total passenger traffic for June 2021 to 4.6M passengers when compared with the pre-pandemic level of 4.8M passengers reported in June 2019.
  • It majorly reflects the drop in international traffic which declined 9.6% during the month, reflecting a lower demand for travel in general and restrictions in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
  • Region-wise total passenger traffic: Mexico -7.1%, Colombia -15.6% in Colombia, and Puerto Rico +13.7%.
  • Press Release
