Grupo Aeroportuario' passengers traffic continues to decline due to COVID-19 travel restriction
Jul. 06, 2021 5:26 PM ETGrupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) has reported a 5.1% decline in its total passenger traffic for June 2021 to 4.6M passengers when compared with the pre-pandemic level of 4.8M passengers reported in June 2019.
- It majorly reflects the drop in international traffic which declined 9.6% during the month, reflecting a lower demand for travel in general and restrictions in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
- Region-wise total passenger traffic: Mexico -7.1%, Colombia -15.6% in Colombia, and Puerto Rico +13.7%.
- Press Release