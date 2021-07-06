Postal Realty Trust collected 100% of rents, acquired 71 properties in Q221
Jul. 06, 2021 5:26 PM ETPostal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL)PSTLBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- U.S. real estate investment trust Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) collected 100% of its rents and acquired 71 properties for ~$30M, excluding closing costs, in Q22021. These acquisitions include ~246,000 net leasable interior square feet, with a weighted average rental rate of $10.47/leasable square foot based on rents in place as of June 30, 2021.
- YTD, Postal Realty Trust acquired 125 properties for ~$56M. These properties comprises ~932,000 net leasable interior square feet.
- As of July 6, 2021, the company reached definitive agreements to buy 40 properties for ~$16M, with majority of these deals expected to complete by the end of Q32021.
- Postal Realty Trust issued 319,702 common shares at an average gross sales price of $20.02 a share through its at-the-market offering during Q22021. Proceeds from the offering was ~$6M. Additionally, the company issued 481,517 common units in its Operating Partnership to sellers as part of the consideration for properties acquired during the quarter.
- Press Release