Postal Realty Trust collected 100% of rents, acquired 71 properties in Q221

  • U.S. real estate investment trust Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) collected 100% of its rents and acquired 71 properties for ~$30M, excluding closing costs, in Q22021. These acquisitions include ~246,000 net leasable interior square feet, with a weighted average rental rate of $10.47/leasable square foot based on rents in place as of June 30, 2021.
  • YTD, Postal Realty Trust acquired 125 properties for ~$56M. These properties comprises ~932,000 net leasable interior square feet.
  • As of July 6, 2021, the company reached definitive agreements to buy 40 properties for ~$16M, with majority of these deals expected to complete by the end of Q32021.
  • Postal Realty Trust issued 319,702 common shares at an average gross sales price of $20.02 a share through its at-the-market offering during Q22021. Proceeds from the offering was ~$6M. Additionally, the company issued 481,517 common units in its Operating Partnership to sellers as part of the consideration for properties acquired during the quarter.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.