Dominion upped at Scotiabank as regulatory uncertainty means opportunity
Jul. 06, 2021 2:06 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D), LNTLNT, DBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Dominion (D +1.6%) moves higher after Scotiabank upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $92 price target, praising the stock's 15% "discounted valuation" vs. high-quality peers and "above-average growth outlook with below-average risks" compared with the industry.
- "Visibility into up to 15 years of capex is particularly strong thanks to the supportive legislative environment in Virginia and accommodating regulatory environments in most if not all states, including the recently resolved rate case and IRP" in South Carolina, Scotiabank's Andrew Weisel writes.
- While recognizing headline and potential earnings risks related to the Virginia triennial review and the not-yet-completed Questar sale, Weisel is "cautiously optimistic that each will be resolvedon reasonable terms by year-end, and therefore see the uncertainty as creating opportunity for investors."
- On the flip side, Scotiabank downgrades Alliant Energy (LNT -0.1%) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $63 price target, as Weisel says Alliant now trades in line with the "best-in-class utilities," which makes him struggle to see relative upside from current levels.
- Dominion has promised 10% annual returns to its shareholders, 3.2% through dividends and the balance by earnings growth, Rohit Archarya writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.