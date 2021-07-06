Cameco set to restart Cigar Lake mine production this week
- Cameco (CCJ -2.1%) said over the weekend that it returned its regular workforce to the Cigar Lake uranium mine in Saskatchewan on Sunday and plans to restart production later this week.
- About 230 workers were evacuated from the site on July 1 as a precaution due to a wildfire burning in the vicinity of the operation, but the company now says the risk to Cigar Lake posed by the fire has subsided.
- Cameco says regular operations can be resumed, as weather and smoke conditions have improved, the likelihood of further road closures is minimal, and all infrastructure at Cigar Lake remains intact.
- "Uranium remains an unusual commodity market, with producers the most active buyers on the spot market thus far in 2021 having taken significant supply capacity offline," BMO Capital's Colin Hamilton writes.
- ETFs: URA, URNM
- Stocks tied to commodities including uranium trade broadly lower today.
