Asia-Pacific stocks mixed ahead of Fed’s June policy meeting
Jul. 07, 2021 1:08 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -1.15%. Shares edge lower weighed down by chip-related stocks amid concerns of virus resurgence.
- China +0.44%.
- Hong Kong -0.74%.
- Australia +0.66%. Lockdown in Sydney extended for one more week to July 16 as Delta variant spreads.
- Oil prices were mildly higher following a plunge overnight, with Brent crude futures marginally higher at $74.55/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.12% to $73.46/barrel.
- In the absence of a new agreement, OPEC+ production cuts will remain at the agreed July level of about 5.7M bpd in August and beyond.
- Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 shed 0.2% to 4,343.54; Dow Jones fell 208.98 points to 34,577.37 while Nasdaq rose 0.17% to 14,663.64.
- Traders are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday for more clues on tapering asset purchases and interest rate hikes.
- U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.13%; S&P 500 -0.07%; Nasdaq +0.09%.