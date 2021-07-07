Enrollment underway in Philips' WE-TRUST stroke study
Jul. 07, 2021
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) announces that the first patient has been enrolled in the WE-TRUST study at Spain, to assess if the Direct to Angio Suite workflow can improve outcomes for early time-window stroke patients (less than six hours after stroke onset).
- The WE-TRUST (Workflow optimization to rEduce Time to endovascular Reperfusion for Ultra-fast Stroke Treatment) trial will study the clinical impact of the Direct to Angio Suite approach, enabled by a special scan in the angio suite developed by Philips, which can potentially reduce the time to treatment for early time-window stroke patients.
- The trial aims to enroll more than 560 patients and is anticipated to be completed by 2023.
- The primary endpoint is clinical outcome measured by the patients’ functional status (mRS) three months after the procedure.