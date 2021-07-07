Cathay Pacific deploys Descartes air cargo tracking solution
Jul. 07, 2021 6:57 AM ETThe Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX), CPCAY, CPCAFCPCAY, BLE, DSGXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cathay Pacific Cargo has deployed Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (NYSE:BLE) readers, tags and network as part of Cathay Pacific’s recently launched Ultra Track cargo tracking service.
- The Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX) solution helps Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY) provide customers with real-time shipment location and condition status of high value goods such as electronics, perishables and pharmaceuticals.
- Frosti Lau, Cathay Pacific General Manager Cargo Service Delivery said, “Descartes’ innovative BLE-based air cargo tracking solution and close working relationship has allowed us to make Ultra Track available in 29 airports across our network and help customers manage the shipment of COVID vaccines.”