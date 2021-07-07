Job market: Biden takes aim at non-competes, M&A and licensing requirements
Jul. 07, 2021 7:06 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The White House is planning to publish an executive order this week focused on competition policy, according to several news outlets including the NYT. The action would urge the FTC to ban or limit non-compete agreements and encourage the agency to bar "unnecessary" occupational licensing restrictions. It could also embolden the FTC and DOJ to restrict the ability of employers to share information on worker pay or factor in how mergers might effect the ability to negotiate higher wages.
- Fine print: The order hinges on the ability of regulators to write legislation that could survive legal challenges. Labor economists see many of the policies set at the state level - like licensing requirements - meaning they can only have a limited federal role.
- "The president made clear during his campaign that he is committed to increasing competition in the American economy, including by banning non-compete agreements for workers and protecting farmers from abusive practices," White House spokesperson Emilie Simons said earlier this month.
- Note: While the executive order could be controversial among conservative lawmakers who favor less government intervention, some Republicans have opposed non-compete agreements. In 2019, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill to end the contracts for entry level, low-wage workers. A labor shortage in the U.S. also has employers looking for millions of new workers, while tougher antitrust measures are receiving growing bipartisan support in Congress (like in the case of Big Tech).