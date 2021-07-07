Broadridge, China Renaissance expand post-trade processing partnership
Jul. 07, 2021 7:10 AM ETBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)BRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and China Renaissance have expanded their post-trade processing relationship via Hong Kong Exchange's (HKEX) Stock Connect.
- Both firms are jointly planning for upcoming regulatory and market changes, including the HKEX Synapse program and Fast Interface for New Issuance (FINI) proposal. FINI aims to replace the current "T+5" process for new shares at the exchange with a "T+1" process.
- China Renaissance has been offering Broadridge's post-trade solution to equity trading clients via Stock Connect since March 2020. Broadridge has also been providing Hong Kong-listed equities processing to China Renaissance since 2016.
- Press Release