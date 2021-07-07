Mallinckrodt's Phase 3 STRATA2016 study results published in peer-reviewed journal
Jul. 07, 2021 7:22 AM ETMallinckrodt plc. (MNKKQ)MNKKQBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Mallinckrodt (OTCPK:MNKKQ) announces publication of results from Phase 3 STRATA2016 trial of StrataGraft in a peer-reviewed journal, Burns.
- The trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of a single application of StrataGraft in adult patients with deep partial-thickness thermal burns, achieved both co-primary efficacy endpoints.
- The published data showed that 96% of the burn sites treated with StrataGraft did not require autografting, and 83.1% of patients achieved durable wound closure of the StrataGraft treatment site without autografting by three months. As a reference, 86% of patients achieved durable wound closure of the autograft control sites.
- The significant reduction in use of autograft in StrataGraft-treated patients resulted in favorable outcomes in the secondary efficacy endpoints of donor site pain and donor site cosmesis (preservation or restoration of physical appearance).
- In all but three patients, the StrataGraft treatment site did not need to be autografted, and the donor sites were therefore not harvested.
- Additionally, cosmesis at the StrataGraft and autograft treatment sites was clinically similar at 12 months.
- All treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate in severity.