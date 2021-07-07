Boston Beer upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse on seltzer potential

  • Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Outperform from Neutral as he sees the company the best positioned to navigate the "new rules" of the hard seltzer category.
  • While overall hard seltzer growth is slowing, it's growing in triple digits when excluding declines at market leader White Claw.
  • SAM's Truly brand contributed six percentage points to industry growth of +5pp in May 2021, Gajrawala said.
  • Also notes that there's too much focus on how large seltzer can be as a percentage of U.S. beer sales. "We think that is wrong metric given that 50% of share is gained from wine and spirits," Gajrawala writes in a note to clients.
  • He also expects a slowdown in topline to support recovery in gross margin. "That inflection point is near, as capacity capability meets tempering, forecastable demand."
  • Expects significant demand for bar/restaurants to add seltzer, draft, and cans.
  • Boosts price target to $1,490 from $1,304.
  • Gajrawala's Outperform rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).
  • See progress of analysts' EPS estimate revisions in chart below.
  • SA contributor Small Cap Connoisseur isn't as optimistic as SAM, seeing a low or no growth scenario.
