Boston Beer upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse on seltzer potential
Jul. 07, 2021 7:26 AM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)SAMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Outperform from Neutral as he sees the company the best positioned to navigate the "new rules" of the hard seltzer category.
- While overall hard seltzer growth is slowing, it's growing in triple digits when excluding declines at market leader White Claw.
- SAM's Truly brand contributed six percentage points to industry growth of +5pp in May 2021, Gajrawala said.
- Also notes that there's too much focus on how large seltzer can be as a percentage of U.S. beer sales. "We think that is wrong metric given that 50% of share is gained from wine and spirits," Gajrawala writes in a note to clients.
- He also expects a slowdown in topline to support recovery in gross margin. "That inflection point is near, as capacity capability meets tempering, forecastable demand."
- Expects significant demand for bar/restaurants to add seltzer, draft, and cans.
- Boosts price target to $1,490 from $1,304.
- Gajrawala's Outperform rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).
- SA contributor Small Cap Connoisseur isn't as optimistic as SAM, seeing a low or no growth scenario.