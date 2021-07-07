Arbutus gets FDA green light for Phase 2a AB-729 trial chronic HBV infection

  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) has received authorization from the FDA to proceed with its IND application for AB-729 in a Phase 2a clinical trial.
  • The proof-of-concept trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of AB-729 in combination with ongoing nucleos(t)ide analog (NA) therapy and short courses of Peg-IFNα-2a in subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (CHB).
  • The company looks forward to initiate this Phase 2a trial in this quarter.
  • Pending protocol finalization, the trial is expected to enroll 40 stably NA-suppressed, HBeAg negative, non-cirrhotic CHB subjects.
