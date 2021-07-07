New Fortress Energy secures LNG supply to 2027
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) says it reached an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas that will cover the remaining volumes for its existing natural gas and electricity businesses through the end of 2027.
- "With commercial operations expected to begin within days in Mexico and next month in Nicaragua, this will ensure we provide our customers a reliable and affordable supply of cleaner energy," the company says.
- New Fortress says it plans to secure additional LNG supply volumes later in 2021 to support its four terminals in Brazil, which are all expected to come online in 2022.
- With the acquisitions of Hygo and GMLP now closed, "NFE presents investors with a vehicle to capitalize on global natural gas demand tailwinds and a low-cost clean hydrogen future," Opal Investment Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.